CDT tadqiqot hisobotlari uchun bibliografik iqtiboslarga raqamli kirishni ta'minlaydi

Sentyabr 11, 2023
The Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) has announced that it will now offer digital access to the bibliographic citations associated with its research reports. This new resource aims to make it easier for readers to access and reference the sources used in CDT’s work.

By providing digital access to bibliographic files, CDT is aligning with the practices of journals and other research publishers who offer this feature. It is a step towards the goal of sharing knowledge with the public and demonstrating a commitment to transparency.

All previously published CDT research reports, as well as future reports, will include standalone BibTeX (.bib) or RIS (.ris) formatted files for the references. Users can find download links for these files at the bottom of each report page.

By importing the .bib or .ris files into reference management systems, users can easily access and reuse the collection of references for further research purposes. Reference management software offers various tools to organize and generate references based on bibliographic records.

CDT recognizes that its research extends beyond the policy and research communities. The organization aims to support the broader public’s interest in traditional research assets, and this new resource is a step in that direction.

In addition to the digital access to bibliographic citations, CDT already provides four supplemental resources related to its research. These resources are available for anyone interested in exploring the topics further.

For any questions regarding the use of this resource or other research-related inquiries, individuals are encouraged to reach out to CDT via email at [email protected].

