Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Return to Detective Gameplay

Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers a return to the roots of the series, focusing on social stealth and investigation. The game serves as a reset and a potential course correction for the franchise. The initial gameplay experience showcases the familiar elements that made Assassin’s Creed popular, while also highlighting why the series evolved over time.

The preview of the game consists of three non-consecutive chapters. In the first chapter, players explore the streets of Baghdad as Basim Ibn Ishaq, a talented street thief who later becomes a mentor in Valhalla. The gameplay involves running errands, pickpocketing, and traversing the rooftops of a beautifully detailed city.

The demo discourages side quests but allows players to interact with Basim’s neighbors and fellow thieves, along with the city’s cats. The intimate feel of these opening chapters captures the essence of the series’ best entry, Origins. The map of the game includes Baghdad, as well as outlying provinces and unsettled areas, giving players the opportunity to explore a vast world.

The second chapter introduces Basim’s initiation into the Hidden Ones, his first sword forging, and the combat system of Mirage. The combat, although visually appealing, follows a familiar pattern of attack, dodge, parry, and counterattack. While the choreography is unique, the mechanics feel similar to previous entries in the series.

The final and longest chapter immerses players in a multi-step mission. As Basim, the objective is to assassinate a powerful merchant who arrives in Baghdad under suspicious circumstances. This mission requires gathering intel on a local level, reminiscent of earlier Assassin’s Creed games.

Mirage emphasizes Basim’s role as a detective and a Robin Hood-esque figure, utilizing his connection to the people of Baghdad to achieve his goals. However, the gameplay mechanics can be finicky, with issues in climbing walls and unintended jumping. The traversal mechanics sometimes interfere with stealth sequences, revealing the player’s location unintentionally.

Despite these flaws, Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers a nostalgic return to the series’ detective gameplay, providing a refreshing change of pace from the recent installments focused on massive worlds and progression systems.

