Yangi Apple Watch Series 9 taqdimoti

Apple has officially introduced the Apple Watch Series 9, the latest addition to their smartwatch lineup. One of the key features of the Series 9 is the new Apple S9 SiP, which provides significant improvements in performance and functionality.

The S9 SiP boasts an upgraded CPU, a 30% faster GPU, and a 4-core neural engine. These upgrades result in a doubled speed for machine learning tasks, making the smartwatch even more capable than its predecessors. The improved neural engine also allows Siri requests to be processed on the device itself, ensuring faster and more secure operations.

Another notable addition to the Series 9 is the new ultrawide-band chip. This chip enables users to ping their connected iPhone and locate it, similar to how an AirTag works. Additionally, the Series 9 features a display that can adjust brightness levels, with a maximum of 2,000 nits and a minimum of 1 nit.

One of the standout features of the Series 9 is the “double-tap” gesture. This gesture allows users to control the primary button in an app by double-tapping their thumb and index finger together, making it easier to perform common tasks such as launching the smart stack or answering calls.

Apple has also unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which shares many of the same features as the Series 9 but offers even brighter display capabilities of up to 3,000 nits. The Ultra 2 includes a new watch face called Modular Ultra, designed specifically for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts who require GPS coordinates, elevation information, or water depth measurements.

Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Ultra 2 are available for pre-order starting today and will be officially launched on September 22. The Series 9 is priced at $399, while the Ultra 2 costs $799. Apple has also introduced eco-friendly “FineWoven” wristbands as an option for the Apple Watch series.

For more details on the announcements made during Apple’s Wonderlust Event, check out our comprehensive roundup.

