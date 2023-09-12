Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

texnologiya

Apple’s History of Connector Changes: From Lightning to USB-C

ByGabriel Bota

Sentyabr 12, 2023
Apple’s History of Connector Changes: From Lightning to USB-C

Apple’s decision to adopt USB-C on its iPhones, which means saying goodbye to the Lightning port, has left many iPhone users in need of new cables. Over the years, Apple has made several connector changes to its devices, forcing users to purchase new cables, adapters, and accessories.

The transition from the 30-pin Dock Connector to the Lightning port in 2012 was a significant change for iPhone users. Many had to replace their old 30-pin cables with Lightning cables. Then, in 2016, the removal of the headphone jack necessitated the purchase of Lightning to 3.5mm adapters or new headphones.

But connector changes are nothing new for Apple. Starting with the 1998 iMac, Apple replaced its Apple Desktop Bus (ADB) connector with USB-A, enabling interoperability with PC peripherals and making accessories hot-swappable. However, this change required users to buy new cables and adapters.

Another significant connector change was the introduction of FireWire in 1999. Apple replaced SCSI connections with FireWire, which required users to purchase new FireWire cables for different devices. Users who still wanted to use their old SCSI devices had to buy adapters.

Apple’s adoption of USB-C for its MacBooks and iPads before iPhones once again forces users to replace their existing cables with new USB-C ones. For Android users, this may not be a problem as they might already have USB-C cables. However, iPhone users will need to purchase new cables to comply with European regulations.

Apple’s history of connector changes demonstrates its willingness to embrace new technologies, but it also means that users often have to invest in new cables and accessories to keep up with the changes. Regardless, Apple’s choice to transition to USB-C on its iPhones marks a new chapter in its connector evolution.

Source: Umar Shakir, The Verge

By Gabriel Bota

bog'liq Post

texnologiya

Apple kompaniyasining Hindistonda savdo hajmini oshirish dasturi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
texnologiya

Tahlil: Paper Mario: Ma'lumotlarga ko'ra, o'tish uchun ming yillik eshik 30 FPSni maqsad qilgan.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
texnologiya

Yangi Titanium iPhone 15 Pro taqdimoti: engilroq va bardoshli

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Apple kompaniyasining Hindistonda savdo hajmini oshirish dasturi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Portlashlar yordamida ishlaydigan hasharotlar hajmidagi robot emaklay oladi, sakray oladi va og'ir yuklarni ko'taradi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Tahlil: Paper Mario: Ma'lumotlarga ko'ra, o'tish uchun ming yillik eshik 30 FPSni maqsad qilgan.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
texnologiya

Yangi Titanium iPhone 15 Pro taqdimoti: engilroq va bardoshli

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments