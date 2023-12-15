Giant Icebergs Seen from Space: A Reminder of the Impact of Climate Change

Astronaut Andreas Mogensen, currently on the International Space Station (ISS), has captured stunning images of giant icebergs floating in the South Atlantic. These images serve as a powerful reminder of the impact of climate change as the Earth continues to warm.

From the vantage point of the ISS, the icebergs appear as white clouds against the deep blue ocean. “Turns out that you can see icebergs with your naked eye from space,” Mogensen expressed in a tweet. “We have been seeing lots of icebergs lately in the South Atlantic. Perhaps it’s their distinct geometry or the contrast in color, but they are very visible from space.”

Mogensen’s observations draw attention to the rapid melting of glaciers and the subsequent rise in sea levels. He mentioned that places like the Maldives may cease to exist in the next 70 years as a result of submersion due to rising oceans.

Notably, scientists recently noted that the world’s largest iceberg, A23a, has started moving for the first time in over three decades. This massive Antarctic iceberg, covering an area of almost 4,000 square kilometers (1,500 square miles), is approximately three times the size of New York City. Its movement is being closely monitored by glaciologists from the British Antarctic Survey.

As A23a gains speed, it is expected to be propelled into the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, following a path known as “iceberg alley.” This region in the Southern Ocean is frequented by large icebergs floating in the dark waters.

The captivating images shared by Mogensen serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address climate change. The visual evidence of melting icebergs and the subsequent consequences, such as rising sea levels, should encourage global efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change and protect vulnerable regions from irreversible damage.