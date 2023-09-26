Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Dumaloq qurtlarni o'rganish hissiyotlar genetikasiga oydinlik kiritadi

ByGabriel Bota

Sentyabr 26, 2023
Dumaloq qurtlarni o'rganish hissiyotlar genetikasiga oydinlik kiritadi

Researchers from Nagoya City University and Mills College have discovered that the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans exhibits primitive forms of emotion when subjected to electric shocks. The study, published in Genetics, found that the worms displayed behavior consistent with basic “emotional” responses, prioritizing escape over food.

The team used roundworms for their research due to the worms’ widespread use in studying basic cellular and genetic functions. When the worms were exposed to electric shocks, they unexpectedly moved at a high speed and continued to run for one to two minutes after the stimulation ended. This persistent behavior is rare, as most animals cease their response to a stimulus when it is no longer present.

During and after the electric stimulation, the worms ignored their food bacteria, which is typically crucial for their survival. This suggests that the worms prioritize escape from danger over obtaining food. The genetic analysis revealed that the worms that were unable to produce neuropeptides, similar to hormones in humans, exhibited an even longer duration of continuous running in response to electrical stimulation.

These findings indicate that the persistent state in response to danger is regulated and controlled by an active genetic mechanism. The study suggests that emotions, such as excitement or fear, may not naturally fade away with time but are actively controlled by genes. This research provides insights into the genetic mechanisms underlying primitive emotions.

The discovery of emotion-related genes in worms could potentially lead to new treatments for emotional disorders in humans. Conditions like depression, characterized by excessive and persistent negative emotions, could potentially be treated by targeting these newly discovered genes. The genes in worms are known to have counterparts in humans, making them valuable targets for further research in emotional disorders.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of understanding the genetic basis of emotions and how even the simplest organisms can provide valuable insights into complex emotional mechanisms.

manbalar:
– Ling Fei Tee et al. “Electric shock causes a fleeing-like persistent behavioral response in the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans.” Genetics.
– Nagoya City University.

By Gabriel Bota

bog'liq Post

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Gang tekisligidagi qadimgi daryo toshqinlari kelajakdagi super toshqinlar haqida tushuncha beradi.

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments