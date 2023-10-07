Nima uchun ba'zi turlar yoshligini aniqladi?

Spotted young can be found across the animal kingdom, from deer and cheetahs to birds and fish. But what is the purpose of these spots, and why do only certain species possess them? Evolutionary biologists suggest that these spots serve as camouflage, helping to protect vulnerable babies from predators. This phenomenon, known as convergent evolution, has led to the development of similar features in unrelated species.

Spots are most commonly found in species that inhabit habitats with three-dimensional structures such as grasslands and forests. In these environments, the spots mimic the dappled sunlight shining through leaves or grass, aiding in blending with the background. However, in uniform or featureless habitats like open tundra or pack ice, young animals tend to be pure white to provide camouflage against the surroundings.

Interestingly, spots do not always serve to hide young animals. In some cases, spots actually help babies stand out. For example, young garibaldi fish have bright-blue spots that indicate their lowly status to highly territorial males. As these fish grow and establish their social pecking order, their spots fade.

The reasons why some species outgrow their spots are not fully understood. While patterning is considered energetically costly, spots require minimal energy to grow and maintain. Therefore, there must be other factors at play that explain their loss. In some cases, animals develop alternative evasion strategies as they mature. Deer, for instance, hunker down as babies but can outrun most predators as adults. Ground-nesting birds transition from laying spotted eggs to taking flight for protection.

Other species may lose their spots due to different coloration serving another purpose. Lions, for example, are born with many spots, but they mostly fade away in adulthood. Instead, male lions trade their spots for impressive manes, which serve as indicators of health and fitness. The focus shifts from hiding to reproducing, and energy is allocated towards creating elaborate sexual signals.

The retention of spots throughout their lives in animals like cheetahs is believed to be related to hunting strategy. Cheetahs, being solitary hunters, heavily rely on the cloaking power of their spots to approach prey, while lions hunt in groups and do not require the same level of camouflage.

