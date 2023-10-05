Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Swatch sozlanishi mumkin bo'lgan soat tasmalarini yaratish uchun Jeyms Uebb kosmik teleskopi bilan hamkorlik qiladi

ByViki Stavropulu

Oct 5, 2023
Swatch sozlanishi mumkin bo'lgan soat tasmalarini yaratish uchun Jeyms Uebb kosmik teleskopi bilan hamkorlik qiladi

Swatch has partnered with the European Space Agency to offer a collection of six images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) as customizable watch bands for its Swatch X You watches. These images include breathtaking views of star-forming regions and sections of nebulae. Customers can select their preferred design on the Swatch X You website from October 4th to December 17th, coinciding with World Space Week.

As a result of the constrained size of a watch band, the full image cannot be accommodated. However, using the Swatch tools, users can position the chosen image to their desired section. Each Swatch X You watch is priced at $138 (£114) and comes with a postcard featuring the selected image and a themed sleeve.

This collaboration between Swatch and the JWST is not the first time Swatch has collaborated with space agencies. Previously, the “Swatch in space” series was inspired by the spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts.

The JWST, launched in 2021, is a powerful infrared telescope developed through a joint effort from NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. It has the capability to observe celestial bodies over 200 million years in the past. The telescope has produced remarkable and historic images that include the deepest-ever photo of the universe and the identification of a molecule only generated by living organisms on another planet. It has also revealed secrets about supernovae, analyzed enigmatic galaxies from the 19th century, made unprecedented discoveries in the Orion Nebula, captured a perfect spiral galaxy, and observed some of the universe’s “first light.”

manbalar:
- NASA
- Yevropa kosmik agentligi

By Viki Stavropulu

bog'liq Post

fan

Hindistonning Aditya-L1 missiyasi Quyosh-Yer L1 tomon oldinga siljiydi

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Rozilik imtiyozlarini boshqarishning ahamiyati

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Olimlar koinotning eng qadimgi galaktikalari haqidagi sirni ochishdi

Oct 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Hindistonning Aditya-L1 missiyasi Quyosh-Yer L1 tomon oldinga siljiydi

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Rozilik imtiyozlarini boshqarishning ahamiyati

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Olimlar koinotning eng qadimgi galaktikalari haqidagi sirni ochishdi

Oct 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Oy changining sirlarini ochish: Oyning kelib chiqishi va tarixini tushunish

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments