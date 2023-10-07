Shahar hayoti

Kanadada topilgan eng yaxshi saqlanib qolgan Triceratops bosh suyagi hozirda namoyish etilmoqda

Oct 7, 2023
Kanadada topilgan eng yaxshi saqlanib qolgan Triceratops bosh suyagi hozirda namoyish etilmoqda

The Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta is showcasing the best preserved and most complete triceratops skull ever found in Canada. The skull is part of the museum's annual "Fossils in Focus" exhibit, which highlights significant discoveries and new research.

The curator of dinosaur systematics and evolution at the museum, Caleb Brown, spoke about the rarity of finding such a complete triceratops skull in Canada. While they are relatively common in the United States, finding one in Canada is quite rare.

The skull was discovered in 2014 during a survey after the southern Alberta floods in 2013. Technicians collected it in 2015 along with nearly 500 other specimens from over 200 new fossil sites. Brown describes the skull as "beautiful" and believes it is the best find from the collection.

The triceratops skull, measuring approximately two meters in length and width, was found in the southwestern Alberta foothills, an area where dinosaur fossils are uncommon. It spent several years in the lab being carefully prepared for research and display.

The museum staff spent over 6,500 hours over seven years preparing the fossil, which was nicknamed "Cali" after the area where it was found. They removed more than 815 kilograms of rock to expose the skull. The skull itself weighs almost 500 kilograms.

It is believed that the triceratops was not fully developed, indicating that it had the potential to grow even larger if it had survived longer. Brown also mentioned that there will be scientific research related to the fossil coming out in the future.

Triceratops kalla suyagidan tashqari, "Fossils in Focus" koʻrgazmasida dinozavr oyoq izlari, boshqa shoxli dinozavr bosh suyagi, timsoh qazilmalari va oʻsimlik qoldiqlari ham mavjud.

Manbalar: Kanada matbuoti

