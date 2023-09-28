Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Chandrayaan-3 ning Oyning janubiy qutbidagi qo'nish joyi bo'yicha bahs

ByGabriel Bota

Sentyabr 28, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 ning Oyning janubiy qutbidagi qo'nish joyi bo'yicha bahs

The landing site of India’s Chandrayaan-3 rover during its historic mission in August has sparked a debate among top scientists. Ouyang Ziyuan, the “founding father” of China’s lunar exploration program, has disputed India’s claim that the spacecraft touched down near the Moon’s south pole. According to Ouyang, the landing site was within the moon’s southern hemisphere but not in the polar region as previously stated.

Ouyang argued that the definition of the lunar polar region should be between the latitudes of 88.5 and 90 degrees south, considering that the Moon’s tilt is only 1.5 degrees compared to the Earth’s tilt of 23.5 degrees. The Chinese scientist believed that Chandrayaan-3’s landing site was not within this specific polar region.

Supporting Ouyang’s viewpoint, Richard de Grijs, a professor from Macquarie University, stated that the location of Chandrayaan-3’s landing was not within the lunar Antarctic Circle, which is further south than 80 degrees south. Therefore, it can be concluded that the rover landed outside the polar region, although it achieved a higher latitude compared to previous Moon missions.

Contrary to the scientists’ assertions, both the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA referred to the mission as a “lunar south pole landing.” NASA chief Bill Nelson congratulated ISRO for the successful landing, recognizing India as the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the achievement, emphasizing that India had reached the south pole of the Moon, a feat unmatched by any other country. Regardless of the ongoing debate among experts, the Chandrayaan-3 mission stands as a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors.

Ta'riflar:
– Lunar polar region: The area on the Moon’s surface located near its poles.
– Antarctic Circle: The imaginary circle on Earth located at a latitude of 66.5 degrees south.

Sources: South China Morning Post (SCMP)

By Gabriel Bota

bog'liq Post

fan

Hindiston Oyning janubiy qutbi yaqiniga muvaffaqiyatli qo‘ndi

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Xitoy Oy aloqalarini qo'llab-quvvatlash uchun Quekiao-2 ni ishga tushiradi

Oct 1, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
fan

Glyukoza darajasini doimiy monitoring qilish uchun innovatsion taqiladigan patch

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Hindiston Oyning janubiy qutbi yaqiniga muvaffaqiyatli qo‘ndi

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Xitoy Oy aloqalarini qo'llab-quvvatlash uchun Quekiao-2 ni ishga tushiradi

Oct 1, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
fan

Glyukoza darajasini doimiy monitoring qilish uchun innovatsion taqiladigan patch

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Biomarkerni aniqlash uchun yuqori sezgir va barqaror moslashuvchan elektrokimyoviy sensor

Oct 1, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments