Yangi tadqiqot hozirgi zilzilalar 1800-yillardagi keyingi silkinishlar bo'lishi mumkinligini ko'rsatmoqda

A recent study based on statistical methodology has proposed an intriguing theory – today’s earthquakes in certain parts of the United States could be aftershocks from powerful seismic events that occurred in the 1800s. The study conducted by Yuxuan Chen, a geoscientist at Wuhan University, aimed to investigate the ongoing seismic activity in stable North America and determine if it could be attributed to aftershocks or regular seismic activity.

During the 1800s, the central and eastern regions of the United States experienced some of the most powerful earthquakes in the country’s history. Now, almost 200 years later, it is suggested that these regions could still be experiencing aftershocks from those old earthquakes.

Seismic activity in areas close to where these historical earthquakes occurred has remained prevalent till today. This raises the possibility that the current earthquakes could be long-lasting aftershocks from those older seismic events. However, it is also plausible that they might signify the buildup of tension leading to larger earthquakes in the future, or they could be the normal level of shaking expected in these areas.

Differentiating between signs of larger earthquakes and regular shaking can be challenging until a significant earthquake occurs. However, scientists have the ability to identify aftershocks and determine their causes. Understanding the reasons behind the ongoing earthquakes is crucial in assessing the future risk for these areas, even if the current shaking isn’t causing substantial damage.

To investigate the theory, the research team closely examined three major earthquake events that occurred between the 1660s and 1886. These events included the southeastern Quebec earthquake in 1663, a series of earthquakes near the Missouri-Kentucky border from 1811 to 1812, and the Charleston earthquake in South Carolina in 1886. These earthquakes are regarded as the most significant events to have recently occurred in stable North America, with larger earthquakes typically generating a higher number of aftershocks.

The team employed the nearest neighbor method, a statistical technique, to analyze earthquake data obtained from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). This method allowed them to assess whether recent earthquakes were likely aftershocks or simply regular seismic activity. By examining the proximity of each earthquake to its predecessor and considering the usual shaking patterns in the area, scientists can establish a connection to the main earthquake.

This study provides a valuable perspective on the ongoing earthquakes in stable North America, suggesting that the seismic activity may have deeper roots in the region’s history. Further research and analysis are required to fully comprehend the nature of these earthquakes and their implications for future seismic events.

FAQ

What is an aftershock?

An aftershock is a smaller earthquake that occurs after a major earthquake, usually in the same geographical area.

What causes aftershocks?

Aftershocks are caused by the adjustment and release of stress in the Earth’s crust following a major earthquake.

How are aftershocks different from regular seismic activity?

Aftershocks occur in close proximity to the original earthquake and are directly related to it. Regular seismic activity, on the other hand, is the natural occurrence of earthquakes in a particular area without any direct connection to a preceding earthquake.