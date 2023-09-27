Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Yuzni tanib olish qobiliyatlarida evolyutsiya va tajribaning roli

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 27, 2023
Yuzni tanib olish qobiliyatlarida evolyutsiya va tajribaning roli

Researchers have discovered that our adeptness at processing upright faces is the result of a combination of evolution and experience. The study, conducted on a man named Claudio who has a head that is almost completely rotated backward, sheds light on the factors influencing our face recognition abilities.

When we encounter a familiar face, we can usually identify it instantly. However, the task becomes significantly more challenging when the face is upside down. This study aimed to determine whether our ability to process upright faces is a result of evolutionary mechanisms or simply due to our everyday interactions with people in upright positions.

Claudio, who has a head orientation that is reversed to most faces he has observed, provided a unique opportunity to examine the effects of altered viewpoint on face detection and matching. The researchers tested his face perception abilities in various tasks, including recognizing Thatcherized faces where certain features are altered.

The results showed that Claudio was more accurate in detecting inverted faces and making Thatcher judgments compared to control subjects. However, his face identity matching abilities were similar to those of the controls. This suggests that our proficiency with upright faces stems from a combination of evolutionary mechanisms and experience.

Interestingly, Claudio performed better when viewing upright Thatcherized faces, indicating that the mechanisms involved in perceiving manipulated faces differ from those involved in facial detection and identity matching. The researchers plan to further investigate these differences and explore other aspects of face perception such as facial expressions, age, attractiveness, and more.

This study provides valuable insights into the nature of face recognition abilities and highlights the importance of both evolution and experience in shaping our visual system’s sensitivity to upright faces.

Reference: “The development of upright face perception depends on evolved orientation-specific mechanisms and experience” by Brad Duchaine, Constantin Rezlescu, Lúcia Garrido, Yiyuan Zhang, Maira V. Braga, and Tirta Susilo, published in iScience.

By Robert Endryu

bog'liq Post

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Gang tekisligidagi qadimgi daryo toshqinlari kelajakdagi super toshqinlar haqida tushuncha beradi.

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments