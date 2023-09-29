Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Sentyabr 29, 2023
A recent breakthrough study led by physicist Avichay Efraim from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has uncovered the secret behind Earth’s powerful lightning strikes, known as “superbolts.” Superbolts, which are a thousand times stronger than ordinary lightning, account for less than one percent of all lightning strikes but carry around 300 billion volts compared to the usual 300 million volts. These supercharged electrical discharges have the potential to cause significant damage to infrastructure and ships.

The study focused on understanding why superbolts tend to cluster in certain areas such as the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano in Peru and Bolivia. Through analyzing lightning data, the researchers identified that the proximity between the storm’s electrical charging zone and the Earth’s surface is crucial for generating superbolts. This proximity creates “hotspots” above specific ocean areas and towering mountains where the conditions necessary for generating superbolts are fostered.

The researchers discovered that a shorter distance between the charging zone and the Earth’s surface reduces electrical resistance, enabling the formation of higher-energy lightning bolts. Contrary to previous beliefs, the study revealed that aerosols have a negligible influence on superbolt strength. The height of the land or water surface, the altitudes of the charging zone, and the temperatures at the cloud top and base were also considered as factors affecting superbolt strength.

The study revealed three regions notorious for superbolt activity: the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano in Peru and Bolivia. These regions share the common characteristic of having the minimum distance between the charging zones and the Earth’s surface. This breakthrough study provides the first explanation for the formation and distribution of superbolts worldwide, offering insights into how changes in climate could impact superbolt occurrence in the future.

The research, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, marks a major breakthrough and paves the way for future investigations into other factors that might influence superbolt formation.

manbalar:
– Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

By Mamfo Breshiya

