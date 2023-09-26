Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

ISRO, Aditya-L1 quyosh tadqiqot missiyasi uchun L1 nuqtasi atrofidagi kosmik vaziyatni baholaydi

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 26, 2023
ISRO, Aditya-L1 quyosh tadqiqot missiyasi uchun L1 nuqtasi atrofidagi kosmik vaziyatni baholaydi

India’s first solar exploratory mission, Aditya-L1, is currently on its way towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange’s Point 1 (L1). To ensure the safety of the spacecraft and avoid any potential close approaches with other neighboring spacecraft, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has assessed the space situation around L1. The assessment was conducted with the support of NASA-JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory).

Aditya-L1, launched on September 2, 2023, is India’s inaugural mission dedicated to studying the Sun, particularly its photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. After completing a 16-day stay in Earth’s orbit, the spacecraft embarked on its journey towards L1 on September 18, 2023.

Lagrange points, also referred to as libration points, are specific locations in space where the gravitational force of two massive bodies, such as the Sun and Earth, precisely matches the centripetal force required for a small object, like a spacecraft, to move with them. These points are advantageous for spacecraft as they minimize orbit corrections and fuel requirements.

For combinations of two orbital bodies, such as the Sun-Earth and Earth-Moon systems, there are five Lagrange points (L1 to L5). The three points – L1, L2, and L3 – are dynamically unstable and lie on the line passing through the centers of the two large bodies. On the other hand, the remaining two points – L4 and L5 – are stable points and each acts as the third vertex of an equilateral triangle formed with the centers of the two large bodies.

By assessing the space situation around L1, ISRO aims to ensure the smooth progression of Aditya-L1 towards its final destination. This assessment will contribute to the overall success of India’s first solar exploratory mission.

manbalar:
- ISRO
- NASA-JPL

By Robert Endryu

bog'liq Post

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Gang tekisligidagi qadimgi daryo toshqinlari kelajakdagi super toshqinlar haqida tushuncha beradi.

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments