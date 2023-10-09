Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

Veneradagi Whistler to'lqinlarining siri: chaqmoq bo'ronlari yo'q, lekin boshqa narsa?

ByRobert Endryu

Oct 9, 2023
In 1978, the Pioneer Venus spacecraft detected thousands of whistler waves above the surface of Venus. Whistlers are electromagnetic waves that last for about half a second. They are typically associated with lightning storms on Earth. However, the discovery of whistlers on Venus sparked a debate about the presence of lightning storms on Earth’s twin.

A recent flyby by the Parker Solar Probe in 2021 provided scientists with the opportunity to study Venus’ atmosphere using sensitive instruments. The observations from the probe revealed that the whistler waves on Venus were propagating downwards from the atmosphere rather than upwards and outwards, as observed in lightning storms on Earth.

This discovery suggests that lightning is not common in the Venusian atmosphere, despite its inhospitable conditions. However, the question remains: what is causing the whistler waves? Scientists believe that magnetic reconnection, where twisting magnetic field lines snap back together, could be the underlying cause.

While the exact cause of the whistlers is still unknown, the new research provides valuable data to help settle the debate about lightning on Venus. The findings of this study align with a previous research conducted in 2021, which also did not detect any radio waves from lightning activity on Venus.

The research paper detailing these findings has been published in Geophysical Research Letters. Lead author of the study, Harriet George, hopes that with the newly available data, the debate about lightning on Venus can finally be resolved.

Further investigations are needed to fully understand the phenomenon of whistler waves on Venus. However, these findings shed light on the atmospheric conditions of our neighboring planet and deepen our understanding of the fascinating world of Venus.

manbalar:
– Geophysical Research Letters: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2021GL093351
– Image Credit: NASA/JPL

