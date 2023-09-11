Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Astro-turizmning yuksalishi: astronomik hodisalar va sayohatlarga qarash

ByGabriel Bota

Sentyabr 11, 2023
Astro-turizmning yuksalishi: astronomik hodisalar va sayohatlarga qarash

A recent study has shown that due to light pollution, 80% of Americans and one-third of the world’s population can no longer see the Milky Way from their homes. This has sparked an increasing interest in astro-tourism, where people travel to national parks, observatories, and other dark-sky locations to witness astronomical events.

Astronomical events such as solar eclipses and meteor showers are the main attraction for astro-tourists. Solar eclipses occur when the new moon briefly blocks the sun, with total eclipses being the most spectacular, allowing viewers to witness the sun’s corona. There are also annular eclipses, where the moon doesn’t cover the entire disk of the sun, and partial eclipses, where only part of the sun’s disk is blocked.

Meteor showers are another popular event among astro-tourists. These occur when the Earth’s orbit intersects with the dust left behind by a comet, resulting in a display of shooting stars. The most well-known meteor showers are the Perseids, Geminids, and Lyrids, named after the constellations from which they appear to emanate.

When planning an astro-tourism outing, several factors should be considered. The phase of the moon is crucial, with stargazing conditions being best during the new moon when the moon is below the horizon. Weather also plays a significant role, as clear skies are essential for optimal viewing. It is also important to find dark-sky locations away from light pollution, which can be identified using light pollution maps such as the Bortle dark-sky scale.

Astro-tourism provides a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to witness celestial events firsthand and connect with the wonders of the universe. With multiple eclipses and meteor showers on the horizon, the interest in astro-tourism is only expected to grow.

manbalar:

– Study: 80% of Americans and one-third of the planet’s population can’t see the Milky Way due to light pollution
-cnn.com

By Gabriel Bota

bog'liq Post

fan

Sayyora chegaralarini chetlab o'tish xavfi ostida bo'lgan insoniyat jamiyatlarini qo'llab-quvvatlash uchun Yerning qobiliyati

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
fan

Ishga tushirish yo'li: Karbon xaritasi koalitsiyasida asosiy bosqichlarga erishish

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
fan

Yilning eng yaxshi astronomiya fotografi nominatsiyasiga kiritilgan astrofotograf

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

WhatsApp reklamalar kiritilishi haqidagi xabarlarni rad etdi, WhatsApp kanallari xususiyatini ishga tushirdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Volvo va Polestar avtomobil egalari toʻxtab turganda yoki quvvat olayotganda kontentni translatsiya qilishlari mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
texnologiya

Bose QuietComfort minigarnituralarining yangi ultra liniyasini taqdim etdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
Yangiliklar

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 yangilanishi Cyberpunkdan ilhomlangan yangi mahorat daraxti imtiyozlarini taqdim etadi: Edgerunners Anime

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments