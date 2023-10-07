A recent study has shed light on the intricate connection between oak trees and the environment. As global temperatures rise, oaks and other plants emit more isoprene, a compound that can contribute to air pollution. However, isoprene also has beneficial effects on air quality and enhances the resilience of plants. While some experts suggest reducing the number of oak trees, researchers argue that it would be more effective to address nitrogen oxide pollution.

The study, conducted by a team of scientists led by Tom Sharkey from Michigan State University, was published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The research revealed that as the planet continues to warm, plants like oaks and poplars will release higher amounts of isoprene, worsening air quality by contributing to particulate matter and low-atmosphere ozone.

Isoprene, a compound produced by plants during photosynthesis, is the second-highest emitted hydrocarbon on Earth, following human-generated methane emissions. Despite its significance, isoprene remains relatively unknown to the general public. Isoprene reacts with nitrogen oxide compounds found in air pollution, resulting in the formation of ozone, aerosols, and other harmful byproducts for both humans and plants. This interaction is particularly concerning in areas where polluted air from cities mixes with forests, creating a toxic combination.

To gain a better understanding of the biomolecular processes involved in isoprene production, Sharkey and his team are investigating how plants generate isoprene under different environmental conditions, including climate change. Prior to this study, researchers knew that plants produce isoprene during photosynthesis, and that changing environmental conditions affect the rate of production. However, the team aimed to identify the specific point in the biosynthesis pathway of isoprene that is regulated under high levels of carbon dioxide.

The researchers discovered that despite higher levels of carbon dioxide suppressing isoprene production, elevated temperatures have a more significant effect, leading to a substantial increase in isoprene emission by plants. These findings have important implications for anticipating future isoprene emissions and preparing for their impacts. In the meantime, it is suggested that planting fewer oak trees can help mitigate isoprene release, and efforts should be focused on controlling nitrogen oxide pollution.

Overall, this study highlights the complexity of the relationship between oaks and the environment, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach in addressing the challenges posed by isoprene emissions.

– Title: “Hydroxymethylbutenyl diphosphate accumulation reveals MEP pathway regulation for high CO2-induced suppression of isoprene emission”

– Authors: Abira Sahu, Mohammad Golam Mostofa, Sarathi M. Weraduwage, and Thomas D. Sharkey

– Journal: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences