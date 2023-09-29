Yorqin va chiroyli hosil oyi: 2023-yilning oxirgi super oyi

The full harvest moon of September 29 will illuminate the night sky, marking the fourth and final supermoon of 2023. This celestial event will reach its peak illumination at 7.57pm on Friday (AEST), and will continue to appear entirely illuminated until Saturday morning, according to NASA.

The best way to observe the harvest moon is to find a location with an unobstructed view to the east, away from light pollution. Although many people associate the harvest moon with an orange hue as it rises, this phenomenon is typical for all full moons. The color is caused by the thickness of Earth’s atmosphere near the horizon, which is greater than when the moon is overhead, according to EarthSky.

A supermoon is generally defined as a full moon that is closer to Earth than usual, resulting in a larger and brighter appearance in the night sky. The September harvest moon will be approximately 361,867km away from Earth, about 22,604km closer than its average distance. On August 30, the moon was at its closest point to Earth this year, at just 357,200km away.

This harvest moon is expected to be around 5 percent bigger and 13 percent brighter than an average full moon, as estimated by NASA. Some astronomers consider a moon to be a supermoon when it is within 90 percent of perigee, which is its closest approach to Earth in orbit.

The harvest moon gets its name from occurring near the beginning of fall, or the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, which happened this year on September 23. Traditionally, the brightness of the moon during this time of year aided farmers in working into the evening to gather their crops before the first frost.

In addition to the harvest moon, various Indigenous tribes in North America have different names for the September full moon. For example, the Abenaki tribe refers to it as the corn maker moon, the Lakota people call it the moon of the brown leaves, and the Passamaquoddy tribe calls it the autumn moon. Other cultures, such as the Koreans and Japanese, also have harvest-celebrating traditions during this time of year.

During the same period, several planets will be visible in the night sky. Saturn and Jupiter will rise in the east, appearing high in the later hours, while Venus shines brightly before dawn. Mercury can also be seen dancing low along the eastern horizon before dawn, according to The Planetary Society.

