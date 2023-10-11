Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Halo koronal ommaviy ejeksiyonning kelib chiqishi va u bilan bog'liq radio portlashlari

ByViki Stavropulu

Oct 11, 2023
In November 2013, a coronal mass ejection (CME) accompanied by flares and type II radio bursts was observed. However, the relationship between these events was unclear at the time.

The main objective of this study was to determine the origin and direction of propagation of the CME, while also identifying any unrelated features. On the Earth-facing side, a C5.7 class flare occurred close to the estimated launch time of the CME, followed by an X1.1 class flare. The latter flare was associated with an EUV wave and metric type II radio bursts.

On the far side of the Sun, imaging instruments aboard the Solar TErrestrial RElations Observatory (STEREO) spacecraft observed a filament eruption, EUV dimmings, and ejected CME loops. Additionally, the STEREO radio instruments detected an interplanetary (IP) type II radio burst at decameter-hectometric wavelengths, which was not observed by the radio instrument onboard the Wind spacecraft near Earth.

The findings of this research indicate that the halo CME originated from the eruption on the far side of the Sun, and the IP type II burst was caused by a shock wave preceding the halo CME. Interestingly, the radio burst was not observed from the Earth’s side, even at greater distances from the Sun.

During the propagation of the CME, the eruption of an X-class flare resulted in a small plasmoid ejection towards Earth. This material overlapped with the earlier CME structures observed in projection. The estimated heights of the metric type II burst aligned with the EUV wave generated by the X-class flare. However, the radio emission did not extend to lower frequencies, suggesting that the shock wave did not continue propagating.

In conclusion, this study successfully determined the origins of a halo CME and its associated radio bursts. These findings provide valuable insights into the dynamics of solar events and their effects on space weather.

Source: physics.space-ph

