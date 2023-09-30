Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Olimlar antibiotiklarga chidamli patogenlar ko'payishi haqida ogohlantirmoqda

ByGabriel Bota

Sentyabr 30, 2023
Olimlar antibiotiklarga chidamli patogenlar ko'payishi haqida ogohlantirmoqda

Scientists are raising the alarm about the misuse of antibiotics and the increasing outbreaks of drug-resistant pathogens. A major study has uncovered multiple outbreaks of a deadly drug-resistant pathogen, specifically the bacteria A. baumannii, in the Oceania region. This has prompted urgent action and calls for a global response to address the growing resistance crisis.

One of the pathogens under scrutiny is carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB), which is already causing serious health issues in certain parts of the Pacific. These pathogens are resistant to antibiotics, making infections difficult to treat and significantly lengthening hospital stays. In some cases, they can even lead to fatalities.

In response to these alarming findings, scientists are urging for immediate intervention. They recommend implementing programs to guide appropriate antibiotic use, improving surveillance measures, enhancing infection control practices, and launching public awareness campaigns.

Lead author Sakiusa Baleivanualala from Otago University emphasized the need for proactive strategies and solutions in New Zealand. The availability of effective drugs may still be limited, so a collaborative effort is required to develop a comprehensive plan.

It is crucial for action to be taken promptly to prevent further outbreaks and avoid overwhelming healthcare systems that are already struggling to cope with existing challenges. To safeguard public health, the global community must come together to address the misuse of antibiotics and combat the rise of drug-resistant pathogens.

Source: Newshub

By Gabriel Bota

bog'liq Post

fan

Sidney universiteti tadqiqotchilari NSW Qirollik jamiyati a'zolari etib tayinlandi

Oct 3, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
fan

Qurg'oqchilik stressi yomg'irli o'rmonlar tuproq funktsiyasining o'zgarishiga olib keladi

Oct 3, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
fan

Minalar va TNT asosidagi portlamagan o'q-dorilarni aniqlash uchun oqsilga asoslangan biosensor ishlab chiqilgan.

Oct 3, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Sidney universiteti tadqiqotchilari NSW Qirollik jamiyati a'zolari etib tayinlandi

Oct 3, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
fan

Qurg'oqchilik stressi yomg'irli o'rmonlar tuproq funktsiyasining o'zgarishiga olib keladi

Oct 3, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
fan

Minalar va TNT asosidagi portlamagan o'q-dorilarni aniqlash uchun oqsilga asoslangan biosensor ishlab chiqilgan.

Oct 3, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
fan

NASAning Perseverance Rover qurilmasi Jezero kraterida marslik chang shaytonini tutib oldi

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments