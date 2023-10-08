Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

Olimlar Pulsardan eng yuqori energiyali gamma nurlarini aniqladilar

Oct 8, 2023
Scientists using the H.E.S.S. observatory in Namibia have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting the highest energy gamma rays ever from a dead star known as a pulsar. The gamma rays measured at an astonishing 20 tera-electronvolts, equivalent to approximately 10 trillion times the energy of visible light. This finding challenges the existing theory on the production of pulsar gamma rays, as stated by an international team of researchers in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Pulsars are the remnants of stars that have undergone a powerful supernova explosion. These stellar explosions leave behind incredibly dense objects, known as dead stars, with a small diameter of around 20 kilometers. These stars rotate at an extremely high speed and possess an immense magnetic field.

The team of scientists, led by Emma de Oña Wilhelmi from DESY, sheds light on the properties of pulsars. Wilhelmi explains that these dead stars are predominantly composed of neutrons and are remarkably dense. To put their density into perspective, she compares them to a teaspoon of the material, which would have a mass of over five billion tons, around 900 times larger than the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The discovery at the H.E.S.S. observatory presents a challenge to the current understanding of how pulsar gamma rays are produced. Further research and analysis will be necessary to explain the emission of gamma rays at such high energy levels. This breakthrough paves the way for new avenues of exploration and greater understanding of the mysterious pulsars in our universe.

manbalar:
– Journal: Nature Astronomy
– H.E.S.S. observatory team at DESY

