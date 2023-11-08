Yorug'likning xaotik xatti-harakatlarini boshqarishda yutuq

Researchers at the City University of New York (CUNY) have made a significant breakthrough in controlling the chaotic behavior of light. By adjusting the scattering patterns directly from the light source itself, the team has found a novel platform to govern the complex behavior of light. This discovery has far-reaching implications for energy storage, computing, and signal processing.

Traditionally, the behavior of light has been studied in resonant cavities that are circular or regularly shaped. These cavities provide more predictable patterns of light bouncing and scattering. However, they only offer a partial understanding of the complexities observed in real-world scenarios.

To overcome this limitation, the researchers created a stadium-shaped cavity with an open top and two channels that stream light into it from opposite sides. By manipulating the light intensity at the inputs and adjusting the delay between them using knobs on the stadium cavity, the team was able to control the interaction of light beams. This coherent control, known as “using light to control light,” is made possible by the phenomenon of “reflectionless scattering modes” (RSMs).

The study demonstrated the ability to manipulate RSMs, which allow for efficient excitation and control of complex optical systems. By supporting two independent, overlapping RSMs at certain frequencies, the researchers achieved a state in which all the light entered the stadium cavity without any reflections back to the channel ports. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for better storage, routing, and control of light signals in complex optical platforms.

Looking ahead, the researchers plan to explore further complexities in the behavior of light by adding more control knobs. This will provide more degrees of freedom to unravel the intricacies of light behavior and advance our understanding of this fundamental phenomenon.

Q: What is the significance of this breakthrough?

A: This breakthrough allows for the efficient excitation and control of complex optical systems, with implications for energy storage, computing, and signal processing.

Q: What are reflectionless scattering modes?

A: Reflectionless scattering modes (RSMs) are rare behaviors of light in resonant cavities that enable coherent control of light.

Q: How was the breakthrough achieved?

A: By adjusting the scattering patterns directly from the light source and using a stadium-shaped cavity with control knobs to manipulate the light intensity and delay between inputs.

Q: What are the future plans for this research?

A: The researchers aim to add more control knobs to explore further complexities in the behavior of light.