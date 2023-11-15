Russia is gearing up for an ambitious lunar mission that aims to send cosmonauts to the moon for the first time in its history. According to a draft plan presented by Vladimir Solovyov of RKK Energia, the Russian corporation responsible for manned space flights, Russia plans to establish a moon base by 2031.

The draft plan, quoted by state news agency TASS, reveals that Russia’s lunar exploration program includes manned missions to the moon as well as the first-ever Russian human moon landing. Additionally, the plan outlines the intention to exploit the moon’s abundant resources.

This bold endeavor comes on the heels of Russia’s recent setback when their first moon mission in 47 years ended in failure. The Luna-25 spacecraft, intended to touch down on the lunar surface, spun out of control and crashed into the moon in August.

While the world remembers Neil Armstrong as the first person to set foot on the moon in 1969, it was actually the Soviet Union that made history in 1959 with the Luna-2 mission, becoming the first to reach the moon’s surface. Furthermore, the Luna-9 mission in 1966 achieved the first-ever soft landing on the moon.

Now, Russia aims to surpass these achievements by sending cosmonauts to walk on the moon. The timeline proposed in the draft plan indicates that preparations for a lunar base will commence in 2031 and continue until 2040.

The establishment of a moon base has long been a dream of space agencies worldwide. Such a base could serve as a stepping stone for further exploration of the solar system and potentially enable future human colonization of other celestial bodies.

As Russia sets its sights on the moon, the world eagerly anticipates the next chapter in human lunar exploration. With its rich history in space travel, Russia aims to make a significant contribution to the future of space exploration and pave the way for humanity’s return to the moon.

tez-tez so'raladigan savollar

1. What is the purpose of Russia’s moon missions?

Russia’s moon missions have a twofold purpose. Firstly, they aim to achieve the first-ever Russian human moon landing, cementing Russia’s place in lunar exploration history. Secondly, Russia plans to establish a moon base by 2031, which would facilitate further exploration of the moon and its abundant resources.

2. How did Russia’s previous moon mission fail?

Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years, known as Luna-25, failed when its spacecraft lost control and crashed into the moon in August. Despite this setback, Russia remains determined to continue its lunar exploration efforts and learn from their previous mistakes.

3. What were the Soviet Union’s achievements in lunar exploration?

The Soviet Union achieved several significant milestones in lunar exploration. In 1959, the Luna-2 mission became the first spacecraft to reach the moon’s surface. Then, in 1966, the Luna-9 mission accomplished the first-ever soft landing on the moon. Although Soviet cosmonauts never carried out a human landing on the moon, their contributions to lunar exploration were groundbreaking.

manbalar:

