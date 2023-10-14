Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Olov halqasining Quyosh tutilishi tomoshasi

ByMamfo Breshiya

Oct 14, 2023
Olov halqasining Quyosh tutilishi tomoshasi

A mesmerizing phenomenon known as the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to captivate sky-watchers from Oregon to Brazil. Unlike a total eclipse where darkness prevails, this annular eclipse will showcase a brilliant ring of sunlight as it surrounds the moon.

Scheduled to journey across multiple U.S. states, the eclipse will then sweep through Central America and conclude its impressive run in South America. However, weather conditions in some regions may pose a challenge for clear visibility.

In an exceptional initiative, Colombia’s Tatacoa desert is making special arrangements to enhance the eclipse experience for the visually impaired. By using tactile maps and highlighting temperature variations when the moon obscures the sun, this unique undertaking aims to provide a touch-and-feel perspective of the cosmic event.

While eclipse enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this upcoming spectacle, they should also mark their calendars for 2039. On that occasion, a similar “ring of fire” eclipse is scheduled to grace the skies of the United States. However, this display will be exclusive to Alaska, offering residents and visitors there a front-row seat to nature’s grandeur.

Unfortunately, it will not be possible to view this celestial event from India. For those residing in the Americas, the Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 AM PDT in Oregon and end at 12:03 PM CDT in Texas.

manbalar:
- Manba maqola

By Mamfo Breshiya

bog'liq Post

fan

Inson ongining murakkabligini tushunish: maqsadli terapiya uchun miya hujayralarini xaritalash

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Endryu
fan

Geliosfera: Quyosh sistemamizni o'rab turgan ulkan pufak

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Endryu
fan

Cookie-fayllarni tushunish: nimani bilishingiz kerak

Oct 16, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Inson ongining murakkabligini tushunish: maqsadli terapiya uchun miya hujayralarini xaritalash

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

Geliosfera: Quyosh sistemamizni o'rab turgan ulkan pufak

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

Cookie-fayllarni tushunish: nimani bilishingiz kerak

Oct 16, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

NASA Yerga yaqinlashayotgan asteroidni aniqladi

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments