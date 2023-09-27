Shahar hayoti

Kosmonavt va kosmonavtlar kosmosda bir yildan keyin Yerga qaytishadi

Sentyabr 27, 2023
Kosmonavt va kosmonavtlar kosmosda bir yildan keyin Yerga qaytishadi

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely landed back on Earth after spending over a year in space. The trio descended in a Soyuz capsule that was a last-minute replacement after their original ride was damaged by space debris. What was meant to be a 180-day mission turned into a 371-day stay in space.

The American astronaut, Frank Rubio, broke the record for the longest US spaceflight, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Vande Hei. However, Russia still holds the world record for the longest spaceflight, with a mission lasting 437 days in the mid-1990s.

The original Soyuz capsule was forced to make an early return to Earth when it lost all its coolant due to a puncture caused by space junk. Without proper cooling, the electronics and occupants of the capsule could overheat to dangerous levels. The replacement capsule was launched in February, but it took almost two weeks for the astronauts’ replacements to arrive.

The descent back to Earth involved intense gravitational forces, with the astronauts experiencing over four times the force of gravity. The Soyuz capsule landed in the barren Kazakh steppes, ending up on its side. Recovery crews quickly moved in to retrieve the astronauts.

During his time in space, Rubio missed important family milestones, including not being present for his children’s academic achievements. He admitted that spending a long duration in space was psychologically challenging.

NASA currently has no plans for more yearlong missions, so Rubio may hold onto his record for the time being. This mission marked the first spaceflight for both Rubio and his Russian cosmonaut counterparts. They traveled a total of 253 million kilometers and circled the Earth nearly 6,000 times since their launch from Kazakhstan last September.

Source article: AP

