Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Brayan Mey NASAga birinchi asteroid namunasini qaytarishga yordam berdi

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 27, 2023
Brayan Mey NASAga birinchi asteroid namunasini qaytarishga yordam berdi

Brian May, the guitarist of the rock band Queen and an astrophysicist, has played a small but significant role in helping NASA return its first-ever asteroid sample to Earth. May expressed his immense pride as a team member of OSIRIS-REx, the spacecraft responsible for collecting the sample from the asteroid Bennu.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which was launched seven years ago, flew by Earth on Sunday after successfully collecting the sample from the 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid in 2020. The sample was then headed back to Earth, specifically Utah, in 2021. May’s contribution to the mission involved creating stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data. These images helped the mission leader, Dante Lauretta, and the team locate a safe site to land and collect the sample.

May, who was not present with the team during the sample recovery, explained that he was rehearsing for a Queen tour but his heart remained with them. He congratulated all those who worked tirelessly on the mission, especially his dear friend Dante.

The return of this asteroid sample is significant as it provides pristine samples that have not been contaminated by Earth’s atmosphere. Scientists hope to uncover the origins of life by studying these samples and potentially finding the “seeds of life” within them. The delicate nature of the samples makes their successful return to Earth even more significant, as they would likely disintegrate upon impact with the Earth’s surface.

Going forward, after dropping off the sample capsule in Utah, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue its journey to study another asteroid named Apophis.

manbalar:
– Stereoscopic imaging: the technique used to create 3D images that provide an intuitive view of the terrain.
– OSIRIS-REx: NASA’s mission to study the asteroid Bennu and collect a sample to bring back to Earth.

[Video Source: NASA TV and Pennsylvania Company]

By Robert Endryu

bog'liq Post

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Gang tekisligidagi qadimgi daryo toshqinlari kelajakdagi super toshqinlar haqida tushuncha beradi.

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments