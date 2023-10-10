Shahar hayoti

Kulgili belgilar va g'ayrioddiy joylar to'plami

This article explores some funny signs and unusual locations that have caught the attention of readers. One reader suggests that instead of comparing the size of an area to an asteroid’s volume, it would be better to use a familiar reference point like Sydney Harbour. Another reader shares a story about someone who used to collect interesting signs from around the world. One of the favorite signs was from a Swiss train that said, “It Is Forbidden to Jump Up and Down While the Train Is in Motion.” Another memorable sign was seen in Tokyo’s Ginza district, which declared, “Here Is Very Good Place to Have Accidents.”

Other readers share their encounters with funny signs. One reader recalls seeing two signs in a parking station, one that said “Wayout” and another that said “Parking,” envisioning the potential for spectacular vehicle movements. Another reader remembers a sign in London that originally said, “Private Mews. No Parking Allowed,” but was altered to say, “Private Mews. No Barking Allowed.”

The article also mentions the What3words app, a geocode system that can pinpoint any location on Earth with a resolution of about three meters. The app generates random names for each location, but there seems to be a hint of humor in some of the generated names. For example, one reader entered “voice.truth.treaty” and got a remote location in Alaska, while entering “truths.voices.treaty” led to a spot in Victoria. Another reader discovered that “barn.full.hello” referred to a square inside Parliament House in Canberra.

Overall, this article showcases amusing signs and unexpected locations that have captured the attention and fascination of readers. It highlights the joy and humor that can be found in unexpected places and encounters.

