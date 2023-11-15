A groundbreaking study reveals that the Earth experienced an extraordinary cosmic event last year—one that shook its upper atmosphere with an unprecedented radiation burst. This remarkable burst, known as GRB 221009A or the “Brightest Of All Time” (Boat), originated from a massive star collapsing into a black hole. Striking the Earth on October 9th, it traveled a staggering 2.4 billion light-years to reach our planet.

Published in the journal Nature Communications, the study suggests that the GRB may have caused significant changes in the upper ionosphere, a region approximately 500 kilometers above Earth’s surface. Researchers from the University of L’Aquila in Italy analyzed data collected by satellites and ground-based stations, detecting large variations in the electric field of the Earth’s upper ionosphere.

The powerful GRB led to a substantial fluctuation in the ionospheric electric field, indicating a significant change in ionospheric conductivity. Scientists observed these variations at an altitude of 507 kilometers. The findings suggest a strong correlation between GRB 221009A and the observed changes in the Earth’s upper ionosphere.

While the burst lasted for approximately seven minutes, its effects were detected for more than 10 hours after the initial event. This research raises concerns about the potential impact of cosmic explosions on Earth’s ionosphere and the subsequent effects on life. Previous studies have highlighted the crucial role of ionospheric stability in the preservation and evolution of life on our planet. A sudden increase in chemical changes within these regions could deplete the Earth’s protective ozone layer globally, increasing the risk of cancer-causing UV radiation for both humans and other lifeforms.

This unprecedented analysis of around 7,000 GRBs indicates that Boat was an astonishing 70 times brighter than any previously observed bursts. The rarity of such a powerful radiation burst suggests that it only occurs once every 10,000 years. Although scientists have previously observed GRBs impacting the lower ionosphere, this study unveils the first evidence that these cosmic explosions can affect the upper ionosphere as well.

With further investigation, researchers hope to comprehend the potential disturbances cosmic explosions can cause on our planet. The study underlines the importance of understanding and mitigating the impact of high-energy radiation bursts, as they have the capacity to disrupt the delicate balance of Earth’s environment and impact life as we know it.

FAQ

Gamma-nurlarining portlashi nima?

Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) are highly energetic explosions that occur in distant galaxies. They release an enormous amount of gamma-ray radiation, making them the most powerful explosions known in the universe.

Ionosfera nima?

The ionosphere is a region of Earth’s atmosphere that extends from about 60 kilometers to 1,000 kilometers above the planet’s surface. It contains a high concentration of ions and free electrons, influenced by solar radiation and cosmic rays. The ionosphere plays a crucial role in the propagation of radio waves and global communication.

How often do gamma-ray bursts occur?

The occurrence of gamma-ray bursts is relatively rare. In the case of the Boat burst (GRB 221009A), which is considered the brightest ever recorded, such an event is estimated to happen only once every 10,000 years.

What are the potential consequences of disturbances in the ionosphere?

Disruptions in the ionosphere, such as those caused by cosmic explosions, could have various consequences. They might lead to changes in chemical composition and impact the stability of the Earth’s ozone layer, potentially exposing life on Earth to harmful ultraviolet radiation. Understanding these effects is crucial in safeguarding our environment and the sustainability of life on our planet.