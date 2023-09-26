Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

ISRO Chandrayaan-3 ning Lander va Rover bilan aloqa o'rnatish bo'yicha sa'y-harakatlarini davom ettiradi

ByMamfo Breshiya

Sentyabr 26, 2023
ISRO Chandrayaan-3 ning Lander va Rover bilan aloqa o'rnatish bo'yicha sa'y-harakatlarini davom ettiradi

The former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan, has stated that despite the Vikram Lander and Pragyaan rover of Chandrayaan-3 completing their mission tasks, it is not the end of the story. Sivan mentioned that there is still a lot of data to be processed and that ISRO is attempting to establish contact with the lander and rover after the Sun rises on the Moon’s surface.

Regarding the data collected by Chandrayaan-3, Sivan highlighted that it is valuable and that scientists are still analyzing the data from the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover. He also referred to a report which revealed that US scientists discovered additional secrets about the moon using data from Chandrayaan-1. This exemplifies the potential for further discoveries from the vast amount of data recovered from the payloads on board the lander and rover.

The ISRO recently provided an update stating that they have made efforts to establish communication with the lander and rover, but have not received any signals. They will continue their attempts to establish contact. If all efforts fail, the rover and lander will remain on the Moon’s surface as India’s lunar ambassadors.

Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram, successfully landed on the lunar surface on August 23rd and was placed into sleep mode along with the Pragyaan rover after completing their experiments. The ISRO has postponed the plan to reactivate the rover and lander until further notice.

Sources: The Times of India

By Mamfo Breshiya

bog'liq Post

fan

Yangi kvant materiali: individual grafen nanoribbonlar birinchi marta aloqada bo'ldi

Sentyabr 27, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Ong fanida integratsiyalashgan axborot nazariyasi atrofidagi munozaralar

Sentyabr 27, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
fan

Qiziqarli kashfiyot: Yupiterning Yevropa yo'ldoshida karbonat angidrid topildi

Sentyabr 27, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Yangi kvant materiali: individual grafen nanoribbonlar birinchi marta aloqada bo'ldi

Sentyabr 27, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Ong fanida integratsiyalashgan axborot nazariyasi atrofidagi munozaralar

Sentyabr 27, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
fan

Qiziqarli kashfiyot: Yupiterning Yevropa yo'ldoshida karbonat angidrid topildi

Sentyabr 27, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

Sombrero galaktikasi: Koinotdagi ulug'vor va betakror go'zallik

Sentyabr 27, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments