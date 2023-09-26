Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Astronomlar Oyda inson bazasi uchun ideal nuqtani aniqladilar

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 26, 2023
Astronomlar Oyda inson bazasi uchun ideal nuqtani aniqladilar

A team of researchers has pinpointed a location on the moon that provides the ideal conditions for a future human base. Situated on the moon’s south pole, this area between two craters offers easy access to a significant amount of water and receives permanent sunlight. The presence of sunlight is critical for utilizing solar panels to generate power.

To identify the most suitable spot, scientists examined data from five different craters: de Gerlache, Henson, Sverdrup, Shackleton, and an unnamed crater. Factors considered included the distribution of water ice, slope angles, and the amount of sunlight available at each location. Additionally, the density of icy water, carbon dioxide, and other potential power sources were assessed. The researchers also prioritized the need for access and communication links with Earth.

After careful analysis, the team determined that the Henson crater offers the most favorable conditions for establishing the first human base on the moon. However, they believe that expansion to other areas will be possible in the future. According to team leader Giovanni Leone, the Sverdrup-Henson craters, where the Henson crater is located, provide a gateway for potential expansion.

It is important to note that the observations and conclusions made by the researchers are based on remote data analysis. Once the area is observed directly, there is a possibility that some details may change. Simeon Barber, a scientist from the Open University in the UK, emphasized the importance of obtaining “ground truth measurements” to provide more accurate information for future lunar base plans.

In summary, astronomers have identified a specific spot on the moon that possesses the necessary resources and conditions for a human base. The Henson crater, located on the moon’s south pole, is considered the best location for the initial base. This breakthrough provides a foundation for future lunar exploration and the potential for further expansion into neighboring areas.

manbalar:
- Hech qanday URL ko'rsatilmagan.

By Robert Endryu

bog'liq Post

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Gang tekisligidagi qadimgi daryo toshqinlari kelajakdagi super toshqinlar haqida tushuncha beradi.

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments