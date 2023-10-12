Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Antarktika muz tokchalari xavotirli tezlikda erishi, tadqiqot natijalari

ByGabriel Bota

Oct 12, 2023
Antarktika muz tokchalari xavotirli tezlikda erishi, tadqiqot natijalari

Scientists have found that 71 out of the 162 ice shelves surrounding Antarctica have decreased in volume over a 25-year period, resulting in the release of 7.5 trillion metric tons of meltwater into the oceans. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, indicates that nearly all the ice shelves on the western side of Antarctica experienced ice loss, while most of those on the eastern side remained stable or increased in volume.

The researchers calculated that a total of 67 trillion metric tons of ice was exported to the ocean over the 25 years, offset by 59 trillion metric tons being added to the ice shelves. This resulted in a net loss of 7.5 trillion metric tons. According to lead researcher Dr. Benjamin Davison from the University of Leeds, the deterioration of ice shelves is influenced by ocean temperature and currents around Antarctica. The exposed western side faces warm water, which erodes the ice shelves, while the protected eastern side is shielded by a band of cold water at the coast.

The study suggests that human-induced global warming is a significant factor in the ice loss, as natural climate patterns would have allowed for some ice regrowth. Ice shelves act as barriers for glaciers, slowing down the flow of ice into the oceans. When the ice shelves thin or decrease in size, the rate of ice loss from glaciers accelerates.

The research analyzed over 100,000 satellite radar images to assess the health of the ice shelves. The findings highlight the potential repercussions for the Antarctic ice system and global ocean circulation if the ice shelves continue to disappear or diminish. Freshwater released into the ocean from melting ice could disrupt ocean circulation, which plays a crucial role in transporting nutrients, heat, and carbon in the polar ecosystem.

manbalar:
– Science Advances jurnalida chop etilgan tadqiqot
- Lids universiteti
- Yevropa kosmik agentligi

By Gabriel Bota

bog'liq Post

fan

Kosmosdan keyingi hayot: tortishish kuchiga moslashish va rekordlarni buzish

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Endryu
fan

NASAning Psyche kosmik kemasi metall asteroidga missiyaga chiqdi

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Quyosh tutilishining ob-havo sharoitlariga ta'siri

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Kosmosdan keyingi hayot: tortishish kuchiga moslashish va rekordlarni buzish

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

NASAning Psyche kosmik kemasi metall asteroidga missiyaga chiqdi

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Quyosh tutilishining ob-havo sharoitlariga ta'siri

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

NASAning Psyche kosmik kemasi metall asteroidga sayohatni boshladi

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments