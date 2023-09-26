Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Eynshteynturm: Eynshteyn nazariyalari asosida qurilgan Quyosh rasadxonasini saqlab qolish

ByViki Stavropulu

Sentyabr 26, 2023
Eynshteynturm: Eynshteyn nazariyalari asosida qurilgan Quyosh rasadxonasini saqlab qolish

After a year-long renovation project, the Einsteinturm (Einstein Tower) near Berlin has been reopened to the public. The tower, located on Telegraph Hill in Potsdam, was originally constructed between 1920 and 1922 with the aim of substantiating Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity. Designed by architect Erich Mendelsohn in collaboration with astronomer Erwin Finlay-Freundlich, the tower has long been a draw for both architectural enthusiasts and astrophysicists.

The tower’s unique design, described as resembling a “gawky spaceship,” features an amorphous structure with no right angles and a curvaceous wooden staircase. It houses an elaborate system of mirrors and lenses that direct sunlight from the telescopes on the roof down to the spectrograph and observation laboratories in the basement. Despite its historic significance, the tower is still functioning today as a working solar observatory, primarily used for studying solar magnetic fields.

The renovation project aimed to preserve the tower for future generations by sealing cracks, addressing extensive dampness, and saving its domed zinc roof while retaining its authenticity. Hagen Mehmel, the project engineer, described the structure as a “fantastic sculpture” but acknowledged its challenges from a structural engineering perspective.

Although Einstein himself showed little enthusiasm for the building, the Einsteinturm played a crucial role in the study of Einstein’s general theory of relativity. It helped verify the theory’s prediction of the “red shift,” the slight movement of spectral lines in the sun’s gravitational field. Today, the tower continues to be used for training students and developing and testing instrumentation for new solar telescopes.

To provide more information about the Einsteinturm, a digital exhibition has been launched for visitors who will mostly view the tower from the outside. Following the renovation, the tower is now in a better condition than when it was inaugurated almost a century ago. With its unique blend of architectural and scientific significance, the Einsteinturm stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Einstein’s groundbreaking theories.

manbalar:
– [1-manba]
– [2-manba]

By Viki Stavropulu

bog'liq Post

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Gang tekisligidagi qadimgi daryo toshqinlari kelajakdagi super toshqinlar haqida tushuncha beradi.

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments