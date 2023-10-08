Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Qisman quyosh tutilishiga guvoh bo'lish uchun Peterboro Astronomiya uyushmasiga qo'shiling

ByRobert Endryu

Oct 8, 2023
Qisman quyosh tutilishiga guvoh bo'lish uchun Peterboro Astronomiya uyushmasiga qo'shiling

The Peterborough Astronomical Association (PAA) is inviting everyone to join them on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Harold Town Conservation Area to witness a partial solar eclipse. During this captivating event, the moon will partially cover the face of the sun, creating a unique astronomical phenomenon.

It is important to note that even during a partial solar eclipse, it is crucial to use special viewing equipment to protect your eyes. The sun can cause severe damage to your eyes if viewed improperly, even for a brief moment. The PAA will be providing eclipse glasses to ensure safe viewing for all participants.

Rick Stankiewicz, the PAA publicity director, emphasizes the significance of using the right safety equipment. He highlights that looking at the sun without proper safety precautions should never be attempted.

Attending the event organized by the PAA will grant you the opportunity to witness a celestial spectacle and learn more about the wonders of our universe. For further information about the event and astronomy in general, please visit the Peterborough Astronomical Association’s website.

manbalar:

– Peterborough Astronomical Association

– Harold Town Conservation Area

Ta'riflar:

– Partial solar eclipse: A celestial event where the moon partially obscures the sun, creating a partial shadow on the Earth.

– Eclipse glasses: Special glasses designed to protect the eyes during a solar eclipse by filtering out the harmful rays of the sun.

By Robert Endryu

bog'liq Post

fan

Daraxt halqalari bugungi tsivilizatsiyani vayron qilishi mumkin bo'lgan ekstremal quyosh bo'ronining dalillarini ko'rsatadi

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Yangi kashf etilgan 120 million yillik tektonik plita: Pontus plitasi

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Rossiyaning ISSdagi Nauka moduli sovutish tizimida sizib chiqishni boshdan kechirdi

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Daraxt halqalari bugungi tsivilizatsiyani vayron qilishi mumkin bo'lgan ekstremal quyosh bo'ronining dalillarini ko'rsatadi

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Yangi kashf etilgan 120 million yillik tektonik plita: Pontus plitasi

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Rossiyaning ISSdagi Nauka moduli sovutish tizimida sizib chiqishni boshdan kechirdi

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Voyajer zondlari: Hali ham kosmosni o'rganish

Oct 10, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments