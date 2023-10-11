Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Alberta universiteti tadqiqotchisi CO2 va glitserinni qo‘shimcha qiymatli materiallarga aylantirish uchun innovatsion usullarni ishlab chiqdi.

ByViki Stavropulu

Oct 11, 2023
Alberta universiteti tadqiqotchisi CO2 va glitserinni qo‘shimcha qiymatli materiallarga aylantirish uchun innovatsion usullarni ishlab chiqdi.

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By Viki Stavropulu

bog'liq Post

fan

Otistik onlayn hamjamiyatning o'zgaruvchan manzarasi

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Olov halqasining Quyosh tutilishi tomoshasi

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Olmos: Qattiqlik qiroli, ammo qiyinroq narsa bormi?

Oct 14, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Otistik onlayn hamjamiyatning o'zgaruvchan manzarasi

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Olov halqasining Quyosh tutilishi tomoshasi

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Olmos: Qattiqlik qiroli, ammo qiyinroq narsa bormi?

Oct 14, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
fan

Ajoyib samoviy hodisa: Osmonlarni hursand qilish uchun halqa shaklidagi quyosh tutilishi

Oct 14, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments