Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

NASA metallga boy asteroid psixikasiga missiyani ishga tushirmoqchi

ByGabriel Bota

Oct 12, 2023
NASA metallga boy asteroid psixikasiga missiyani ishga tushirmoqchi

NASA is preparing to launch a highly-anticipated mission to the asteroid Psyche. The launch is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission to Psyche has been in the works for years and has faced a one-year delay. The asteroid is of particular interest to scientists because it is believed to be rich in metals, including iron and nickel. By studying Psyche up close, scientists hope to gain insights into the formation and composition of the Earth’s core.

The spacecraft that will be used for this mission is called the Psyche spacecraft. It is equipped with a suite of scientific instruments that will allow it to gather data about the asteroid’s surface and composition.

NASA’s launch of the Psyche mission marks another milestone in the exploration of our solar system. By studying asteroids like Psyche, scientists can learn more about the early history of our solar system and potentially gain insights into the origins of life on Earth.

This mission is part of NASA’s larger goal of studying asteroids and other celestial bodies to better understand the formation and evolution of our solar system. Through these scientific endeavors, we can expand our knowledge of the universe and our place within it.

manbalar:
– TNM NEWS+MARKETS Membership
- NASA

By Gabriel Bota

bog'liq Post

fan

NASAning Psyche kosmik kemasi metall asteroidga missiyaga chiqdi

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Quyosh tutilishining ob-havo sharoitlariga ta'siri

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Endryu
fan

NASAning Psyche kosmik kemasi metall asteroidga sayohatni boshladi

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

NASAning Psyche kosmik kemasi metall asteroidga missiyaga chiqdi

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Quyosh tutilishining ob-havo sharoitlariga ta'siri

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

NASAning Psyche kosmik kemasi metall asteroidga sayohatni boshladi

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

NASA Bennu asteroidining birinchi namunalarini taqdim etdi

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments