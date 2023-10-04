Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

NASA astronavti Frank Rubio rekord darajadagi kosmik parvozdan so‘ng Yerga qaytdi

Oct 4, 2023
NASA astronavti Frank Rubio rekord darajadagi kosmik parvozdan so‘ng Yerga qaytdi

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has returned to Earth after completing the longest single spaceflight by an American astronaut. Rubio spent a total of 371 days in space as a member of Expeditions 68-69 aboard the International Space Station. His extended mission provided valuable insight into the effects of long-duration spaceflight on astronauts, particularly as NASA prepares for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Rubio’s historic achievement will be celebrated with a news conference at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on October 13th. The event will be broadcast live on NASA Television, the agency’s app, and website. Members of the media interested in attending in person or virtually are encouraged to contact the NASA Johnson newsroom for more information.

During his mission, Rubio completed over 5,936 orbits of the Earth and traveled more than 157 million miles, equivalent to 328 trips to the Moon and back. He witnessed the arrival and departure of numerous spacecraft, both crewed and cargo missions. Rubio actively participated in various scientific activities, conducting research on human health, plant growth techniques, and commanding autonomous robots from space.

Rubio’s mission marks an important milestone in NASA’s exploration of space. Extended missions like his provide crucial data for understanding the physical and psychological effects of living in microgravity for long periods. This knowledge will be essential as NASA embarks on ambitious missions to the Moon with the Artemis program and prepares for the eventual human exploration of Mars.

For the latest news and updates on the International Space Station and NASA’s space station missions, visit NASA’s website and follow their social media platforms.

By Mamfo Breshiya

