NASA’s groundbreaking OSIRIS-REx mission achieved a remarkable feat by successfully landing on the asteroid Bennu and collecting a sample; however, the excitement was dampened when scientists encountered an unexpected setback – they can’t open the capsule that contains the precious samples.

The mechanism responsible for collecting the samples, known as TAGSAM (Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism), features a robotic arm with a plate-like device attached to its end. This device collects regolith, the surface material, in sample collection containers by releasing nitrogen gas upon contact with the asteroid.

NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston recently changed their approach to opening the TAGSAM head, which holds the bulk of the rocks and dust collected in 2020. Despite numerous attempts, two of the 35 fasteners on the TAGSAM head proved inaccessible with the current tools approved for use in the mission’s glovebox.

The challenge lies in the size constraints of the crew’s tools. All tools must fit into a glovebox filled with nitrogen to prevent contamination of the samples from Earth’s atmosphere. While the problem may seem trivial, borrowing a wrench is not a viable solution.

The team now faces the task of either accessing the trapped samples with their available tools or finding new tools that can fit into the glovebox without risking damage to the samples. In the meantime, NASA has managed to retrieve 70.3 grams of rocks and dust, surpassing their initial goal of 60 grams, from both inside and outside the capsule.

To overcome the obstacle, NASA plans to develop and practice a new technique for removing the fasteners in the coming weeks. Simultaneously, they will continue to analyze and study the samples already retrieved, working towards unraveling the mysteries of Bennu.

