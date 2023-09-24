Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

NASAning OSIRIS-REx kapsulasi asteroid namunasi bilan qo‘nishga mo‘ljallangan

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 24, 2023
NASAning OSIRIS-REx kapsulasi asteroid namunasi bilan qo‘nishga mo‘ljallangan

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule is scheduled to make a parachute landing in the Utah desert on Sunday, marking the end of its seven-year long mission. If the landing is successful, it will be the third and largest asteroid sample to have ever been brought to Earth.

Launched in collaboration with the University of Arizona in September 2016, the OSIRIS-REx mission aimed to collect samples from Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid rich in carbon. After four years, the capsule successfully landed on Bennu’s surface and collected approximately 250 grams of dust.

NASA scientist Amy Simon described the upcoming sample return as “historic,” noting that it will be the largest sample brought back since the Apollo moon rocks. The samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the habitability of Earth.

The safe landing of the capsule is considered risky, but mission managers at NASA are optimistic about a “spot-on” touchdown. The successful return of the asteroid sample will be a significant achievement for the mission and for future asteroid exploration.

manbalar:
- Reuters
- AFP

By Robert Endryu

bog'liq Post

fan

NASA Yerga yaqin asteroidni topdi va namunani qaytarish missiyasini muvaffaqiyatli yakunladi.

Sentyabr 26, 2023 Robert Endryu
fan

Hindistonning Oyga qo'nishining qayta tiklanishiga umidlar susaymoqda

Sentyabr 26, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Neandertallar dengiz maxsulotlarini biluvchilar edi, tadqiqot natijalari

Sentyabr 26, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

NASA Yerga yaqin asteroidni topdi va namunani qaytarish missiyasini muvaffaqiyatli yakunladi.

Sentyabr 26, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

Hindistonning Oyga qo'nishining qayta tiklanishiga umidlar susaymoqda

Sentyabr 26, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Neandertallar dengiz maxsulotlarini biluvchilar edi, tadqiqot natijalari

Sentyabr 26, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

Afrikada inson tomonidan qurilgan dunyodagi eng qadimgi inshoot topildi

Sentyabr 26, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments