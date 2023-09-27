Shahar hayoti

NASAning asteroid namunasi uchta muzeyda namoyish etiladi

Three museums have been chosen by NASA to display small samples of the asteroid Bennu, which was brought back to Earth by the space agency’s OSIRIS-REx mission. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, Space Center Houston, and the University of Arizona’s Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum will each exhibit a piece of the asteroid. The National Museum of Natural History expects to receive two samples, one of which will be a cornerstone of the museum’s research initiative exploring the origins of life on Earth. The Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum plans to display the sample in November. Space Center Houston, the visitor center for NASA’s Johnson Space Center, sees the sample as a reminder of humanity’s curiosity and the quest to unlock the mysteries of the universe.

The details of the exhibits are still being worked out, but the museums have been told to be ready for the possible delivery of their Bennu samples as early as mid-November. First, scientists need to inspect, categorize, and study the contents of the OSIRIS-REx capsule, which is estimated to be holding about 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of rocks and soil. The spacecraft landed on Earth with more material than expected, and there are indications that at least four times the amount of material initially promised may have been collected.

Most of the material will be distributed to a sample analysis team for scientific study. After six months, a sample catalog will be released, and more of the material will be made available for research by scientists worldwide. A portion of the material will be given to the Canadian Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as part of collaboration agreements. The remaining samples will be held at the Johnson Space Center, with a backup stored at a secure facility in New Mexico, following the protocols used to protect the Apollo moon rocks.

Source: Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Space Center Houston, University of Arizona’s Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum

