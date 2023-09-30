Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Yupiterning Yevropa yo‘ldoshida hayotning yangi dalillari topildi

Sentyabr 30, 2023
Yupiterning Yevropa yo‘ldoshida hayotning yangi dalillari topildi

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has made a momentous discovery, providing compelling evidence of potential signs of life on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. Through the use of its powerful infrared camera, the telescope captured images of Europa’s frigid landscape, revealing the presence of carbon dioxide, a critical component for the existence of life.

This groundbreaking revelation, published in the journal ‘Science’ on September 21, 2023, was the result of collaborative efforts from two independent teams of astronomers. Their meticulous study found a significant abundance of carbon dioxide on Europa, indicating the possibility of a thriving biosphere beneath the moon’s icy exterior.

Europa, known as one of the top contenders for hosting extraterrestrial life, possesses a vast ocean beneath its icy crust, which contains twice the amount of water compared to Earth’s oceans. The discovery of carbon dioxide raises exciting questions about the moon’s potential habitability.

While the presence of carbon dioxide is a crucial building block for life, NASA scientists caution that it alone is not enough to sustain life. In addition to carbon dioxide, life requires an energy source, organic nutrients, and a continuous supply of organic molecules. This discovery prompts further investigation into Europa’s potential as a breeding ground for life forms.

Researchers focused their attention on Europa’s Taro Regio region, a rugged area abundant in ice, where a high concentration of carbon dioxide was detected. This finding led scientists to hypothesize that substances from the depths of Europa’s ocean may have surfaced, serving as vital clues about the presence of a hidden biosphere.

Samantha Trumbo, a researcher at Cornell University, shed light on this groundbreaking discovery by explaining that the carbon dioxide likely originated from Europa’s ocean depths. This revelation aligns with previous data from the Hubble Space Telescope, which identified ocean-derived salts in the same region. These findings strengthen the idea that carbon, a fundamental element for biological life, may have surfaced alongside these salts.

In conclusion, the latest findings from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope provide compelling evidence of potential signs of life on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. The presence of carbon dioxide on Europa raises exciting possibilities regarding the existence of a hidden biosphere, further igniting human curiosity about the prospects of life beyond Earth.

Ta'riflar:
– Infrared camera: A device that uses infrared radiation to capture images.
– Biosphere: The region of the Earth or another planet occupied by living organisms.
– Habitable: Capable of supporting life.
– Concentration: The amount of a particular substance in a given region.
– Extraterrestrial: Originating from or existing outside the Earth.

manbalar:
– “Science” journal, September 21, 2023, publication of the study.
– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
– Hubble Space Telescope.
– Samantha Trumbo, researcher at Cornell University.

