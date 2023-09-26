Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Koinot stansiyasi ekipaji orbitada rekord o'rnatgan yildan so'ng Yerga qaytdi

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 26, 2023
Koinot stansiyasi ekipaji orbitada rekord o'rnatgan yildan so'ng Yerga qaytdi

Outgoing space station commander Sergei Prokopyev and his two Soyuz crewmates, co-pilot Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, have completed their year-long mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking the longest flight in U.S. space history. Originally slated for a six-month stay, the trio’s mission was extended due to a coolant leak on their original Soyuz spacecraft. They were joined by a replacement crew in February to ensure the Russian crew-rotation schedule remained on track.

On Wednesday, the crew successfully undocked from the ISS and made their descent back to Earth. The Soyuz crew module, equipped with a large parachute, landed near the town of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, more than a year after they initially arrived at the ISS.

During a change-of-command ceremony, the outgoing commander, Prokopyev, handed over control of the ISS to European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen. Mogensen praised the crew for their resilience, professionalism, and dedication throughout their extended mission. He thanked them for their hard work in maintaining the station and setting up the next expedition for success.

The returning crew members are being replaced by a new set of astronauts, including NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, who arrived at the ISS in mid-September. The successful completion of this mission brings the total time in space for Prokopyev to 568 days over his two flights.

While this mission sets a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight, it falls short of the overall record held by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent 438 days aboard the Russian Mir space station in 1994-1995. Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio now rank third on the list, behind retired cosmonaut Sergei Avdeyev.

manbalar:
– [1-manba]
– [2-manba]
– [3-manba]

By Robert Endryu

bog'liq Post

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

NASA Thruster konfiguratsiyasini yangilash uchun Psyche Asteroid missiyasini ishga tushirishni kechiktirdi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
fan

Qadimgi dengiz toshbaqasining qazilmasining topilishi evolyutsiya tarixini tushunish imkonini beradi

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Cookie fayllari va maxfiylik siyosatini tushunish

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Gang tekisligidagi qadimgi daryo toshqinlari kelajakdagi super toshqinlar haqida tushuncha beradi.

Sentyabr 29, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments