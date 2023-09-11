Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Yangi tadqiqot Xalqaro kosmik stansiyada mikroblarning yuqishi uchun potentsial yechimni ko'rsatadi

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 11, 2023
A recent study conducted on the International Space Station (ISS) has revealed a potential solution to the ongoing problem of microbial infestation. Microbes, which are carried by astronauts and cargo to the ISS, can form hibernating burrows known as biofilms. These biofilms pose a threat to astronaut health and can damage equipment on the station. However, a treatment involving a silicon-based lubricant has shown promising results in preventing biofilm formation.

Biofilms are complex matrices of cells produced by microbes, and they can be found on various surfaces of the ISS, including space suits and water systems. While some microbes are harmless or even beneficial, harmful ones can evade the body’s defense system and cause tissue damage. These harmful microbes are protected by the biofilms they create, allowing them to stay dormant and evade detection.

The silicon-based lubricant treatment was first tested on Earth and proved effective in preventing biofilm formation. In the ISS experiment, astronauts treated surface materials with the lubricant and exposed them to a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. After three days of incubation on the station, tests showed that the lubricant had prevented the bacteria from gathering on the surfaces.

This discovery is particularly significant for long-term space missions to the moon and Mars, where receiving spare parts or returning crew to Earth promptly is not possible. Finding solutions to mitigate microbial infestation is crucial for maintaining astronaut health and ensuring the functionality of equipment.

Aside from its applications in space, this research may also have implications for keeping medical devices clean and reducing microbe-driven corrosion in industries like oil and gas production. The prevention of biofilm formation can help mitigate the risks of equipment failure and dangerous oil spills.

This study was published in the journal npj Microgravity on August 16, 2021.

