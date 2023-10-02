Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Noyob Yer elementlarini tozalash metallni yaxshi ko'radigan mikroblar bilan yashil rangga aylantirildi

ByRobert Endryu

Oct 2, 2023
Noyob Yer elementlarini tozalash metallni yaxshi ko'radigan mikroblar bilan yashil rangga aylantirildi

Scientists at Cornell University have discovered a greener alternative for purifying rare earth elements (REEs) using a metal-loving bacteria called Shewanella oneidensis. REEs are crucial elements used in various modern technologies including electric cars, wind turbines, and smartphones.

The current methods of REE purification involve the use of organic solvents and harsh chemicals, which are costly and environmentally damaging. In their research, published in Scientific Reports, the team at Cornell characterized the genome of S. oneidensis and found that the microbe has an affinity for REEs, making it an ideal candidate for a more eco-friendly purification process.

By selectively adsorbing or clinging to the REEs, particularly europium, S. oneidensis could replace the use of acidic solvents and harsh chemicals in REE processing. This would significantly reduce the environmental impact and cost of REE purification.

The genome characterization of S. oneidensis allows scientists to modify its preference for REEs, potentially optimizing its biosorption capabilities for specific metals. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for using microbes in the purification of rare earth elements, providing a greener and more sustainable alternative to traditional methods.

The research conducted by the Cornell scientists sheds light on the potential of using metal-loving bacteria for REE purification and paves the way for further exploration and development in this field.

Manba:
– Scientific Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-42742-6

By Robert Endryu

bog'liq Post

fan

Fizika atomni qanday saqlab qoldi: haqiqatning qurilish bloklarini tushunish

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Endryu
fan

Energiya tejamkor karbamid ishlab chiqarishning yangi usuli kashf qilindi

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Endryu
fan

Qadimgi arxitektura texnikasi metall-organik ramkalar samaradorligini oshirishga yangi yondashuvni ilhomlantiradi

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Fizika atomni qanday saqlab qoldi: haqiqatning qurilish bloklarini tushunish

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

Energiya tejamkor karbamid ishlab chiqarishning yangi usuli kashf qilindi

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

Qadimgi arxitektura texnikasi metall-organik ramkalar samaradorligini oshirishga yangi yondashuvni ilhomlantiradi

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

Shaxsiylashtirilgan veb-tajriba uchun cookie sozlamalarini boshqarishning ahamiyati

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments