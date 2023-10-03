Europe’s Vega-C rocket is facing further delays as officials have announced that it won’t fly until the fourth quarter of 2024. The delay is a result of the need to redesign the motor nozzle on the Zefiro40 second stage. This decision comes after the failure of the nozzle’s carbon-carbon throat insert, which led to the loss of a Vega-C rocket during its second flight in December 2022. Investigators determined that the carbon-carbon material supplied by Yuzhnoye of Ukraine did not meet design specifications.

The redesign of the motor nozzle is crucial to ensure the safety and reliability of the Vega-C rocket. It is necessary to address the issues that led to the failure and prevent similar incidents in the future. The European Space Agency (ESA) is working closely with its partners to resolve these challenges and ensure the success of the Vega-C program.

The delay is a setback for Europe’s space industry, as the Vega-C rocket was expected to play a key role in the continent’s space exploration and satellite launch capabilities. The rocket is designed to carry a range of payloads, including satellites and scientific instruments, into orbit. Its versatility and cost-effectiveness make it an attractive option for both commercial and scientific missions.

Despite this setback, the ESA remains committed to the Vega-C program and will continue to work towards a successful launch. The agency will collaborate with its industrial partners to address the technical issues and ensure the rocket’s readiness for future missions.

In conclusion, the delay in the launch of the Vega-C rocket highlights the challenges and complexities involved in space exploration. Despite setbacks and unforeseen issues, the determination of scientists and engineers to overcome these obstacles is commendable. The Vega-C program represents an important step forward for Europe’s space industry, and its eventual successful launch will contribute to advancements in satellite technology and scientific research.

manbalar:

- Arianespace

- Yevropa kosmik agentligi (ESA)