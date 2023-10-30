New Study Shows Potential for Reproduction in Zero Gravity

In a groundbreaking experiment, a team of Japanese scientists has successfully grown mouse embryos in a zero-gravity environment aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This achievement offers intriguing possibilities for the future of human reproduction in space.

The researchers, comprised of scientists from the University of Yamanashi, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the national research institute Riken, developed a device that allowed ISS astronauts to handle the early-stage mouse embryos. In August 2021, 720 frozen embryos were sent to the station, where they were cultured for four days. Half of the embryos were exposed to Earth-like gravity (1G), while the other half experienced zero gravity.

Remarkably, the study revealed that embryos cultivated in both the zero-gravity and Earth-like gravity conditions developed normally, displaying only minor discrepancies in their rates of development. Approximately 23.6% of the embryos subjected to microgravity and 31.1% of those in 1G developed into blastocysts, which are cells that have the potential to become a fetus and its placenta. Significantly, the DNA of the blastocysts showed no significant changes.

This groundbreaking research holds significant implications for the future of space colonization and human reproduction in outer space. The next phase of the study will involve transplanting zero-gravity blastocysts into mice to confirm their ability to produce healthy offspring.

The findings of this study, which were published in the journal iScience, provide valuable insights into the possibility of reproduction in zero-gravity environments. While there is still much to learn and explore in this field, the successful growth of mouse embryos in space brings us one step closer to understanding the challenges and opportunities of human reproduction beyond Earth.

Q: What did the Japanese scientists achieve?

A: The Japanese scientists grew mouse embryos in a zero-gravity environment aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Q: Were there any differences in the development of the embryos in zero gravity compared to Earth-like gravity?

A: The embryos developed normally in both gravity conditions, with only minor differences in their rates of development.

Savol: Blastosistlar nima?

A: Blastocysts are cells that have the potential to develop into a fetus and its placenta.

Savol: Ushbu tadqiqotning oqibatlari qanday?

A: This study has important implications for human reproduction in space and the possibilities of space colonization.

Q: What is the next step in the research?

A: The next step is to transplant zero-gravity blastocysts into mice to determine if they can produce healthy offspring.

Savol: Tadqiqot qayerda chop etilgan?

A: The study was published in the journal iScience.