Io vulqonlarini o'rganish: Yupiterning Oyiga missiya

ByViki Stavropulu

Sentyabr 27, 2023
Io, one of Jupiter’s moons, has fascinated scientists for over four decades. Its volcanic activity and unique landscapes have been revealed through observations from various spacecraft. The surface of Io is a blend of fire and ice, with extremely hot lava lakes and volcanic eruptions that produce temperatures reaching up to 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. These eruptions have created one of the solar system’s longest active lava flows known as Amirani.

One of the remarkable features of Io is the interaction between its volcanic gases and Jupiter’s magnetosphere, which forms the menacing “Io plasma torus” and bathes the moon in radiation. The towering mountains on Io, shaped like tilted blocks, are twice as tall as Mount Everest and are believed to be formed by the continuous fracturing of the moon’s crust.

Io also experiences tidal forces caused by the gravitational tug-of-war between Jupiter and its inner moons (Io, Europa, and Ganymede). Similar to ocean tides on Earth, Io’s mountains rise and fall by 200 feet every 42 hours. This tidal flexing and friction generate intense heat that fuels the moon’s volcanism. Scientists believe that Io has an ocean of magma beneath its crust, over 30 miles thick.

In February 2001, astronomers observed the most powerful volcanic eruption ever seen on Io. Dubbed the Surt volcano, it unleashed an enormous geyser of lava, surpassing the power output of all the world’s power plants combined.

To further study the volcanoes of Io, scientists are planning an ambitious robotic space mission named “Prometheus.” The mission aims to explore Io’s volcanoes up close, observing eruptions and collecting samples for laboratory analysis. The spacecraft will be equipped to navigate through volcanic plumes, capturing high-resolution images and videos of Io’s volcanic hellscape. The ultimate goal is to bring back pieces of Io to Earth for precise analysis.

While the mission is challenging and daring, it is possible with the expertise of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, renowned for groundbreaking space exploration achievements. The mission, if selected as part of NASA’s New Frontiers Program, is expected to launch in the early 2030s.

Exploring Io’s volcanoes is crucial for understanding the moon’s geology and volcanic processes. By studying the samples collected from Io, scientists hope to uncover hidden insights about volcanic activity in our solar system and potentially gain a deeper understanding of volcanic processes on other worlds.

