Sekin yurish san'ati: tez sur'atda dunyoda sekinroq sur'atni qabul qilish

Sentyabr 27, 2023
Sekin yurish san'ati: tez sur'atda dunyoda sekinroq sur'atni qabul qilish

In a world that values speed and efficiency, the act of walking slowly may seem out of place. However, one parent shares the transformative experience of embracing a slower pace while walking with their toddler. The author observes their child’s cautious and curious approach to walking, and how it has forced them to reconsider their own fast-paced habits.

Walking at a slower pace can be a meditative and magical experience, allowing one to see the world through fresh eyes. However, the author also highlights the challenges of navigating a city that is designed for speed. Pedestrian crossing times and traffic signals are often designed with the assumption that everyone walks at a certain speed, disregarding those who may require more time.

According to David Levinson, a Professor of Transport, the world is designed to hurry people along for the benefit of others. Our obsession with time optimization, rooted in the medieval concept of public clocks, has led to a society that values rushing and achieving goals quickly. As a result, many individuals have lost the ability to fully enjoy the present moment and appreciate what is around them.

The author suggests that there is value in slowing down and embracing the wonder of wandering. It is important to take a moment to appreciate things for their own sake and not constantly be looking towards the next task. The experiences of walking with a child have shown the author the impatience of society, but also the beauty of growth and exploration at one’s own pace.

In conclusion, while the fast-paced nature of our world may lead us to rush through life, there is value in embracing a slower pace. Slowing down allows us to fully experience the present moment and appreciate the wonder of the world around us. Perhaps it is time to take a step back, breathe, and enjoy the journey, even if it means walking at a toddler’s pace.

manbalar:
– David Levinson, Professor of Transport at the University of Sydney
– Joseph Henrich, anthropologist

Note: This article is a summary of the source article titled “The art of slow walking: Embracing your toddler’s pace”.

By Mamfo Breshiya

