Hubble Telescope Captures Striking Image of NGC 6951: An Intermediate Spiral Galaxy

A stunning new image captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope showcases the beauty of NGC 6951, an intermediate spiral galaxy located 78 million light-years away in the constellation of Cepheus. The image reveals bright blue spiral arms swirling around the white center of the galaxy.

NGC 6951 has fascinated astronomers due to its unique stellar history. About 800 million years ago, the galaxy experienced a period of intense star formation. After a lull of 300 million years, star birth resumed once again. The average age of the star clusters in NGC 6951 is estimated to be between 200 and 300 million years old, but some clusters date back one billion years. These star clusters appear as bright blue pinpricks amidst turbulent regions of gas, depicted in dark red.

NGC 6951 is classified as a Type II Seyfert galaxy, characterized by its emission of large amounts of infrared radiation and the presence of slow-moving gaseous matter near its center. Some scientists also classify it as a low-ionization nuclear emission-line region (LINER) galaxy, which emits weakly ionized or neutral atoms. Spanning approximately 75,000 light-years, NGC 6951 is visible from the northern hemisphere due to its proximity to the northern celestial pole.

The center of NGC 6951 hosts a supermassive black hole encircled by a ring of stars, gas, and dust spanning about 3,700 light-years. Known as the “circumnuclear ring,” this structure has been forming stars for approximately 1 to 1.5 billion years. Scientists suspect that interstellar gas flows through the galaxy’s dense bar to reach the circumnuclear ring, providing fuel for ongoing star formation. Approximately 40% of the mass in the ring consists of relatively new stars, less than 100 million years old. Spiral lanes of dust connect the galaxy’s center to its outer regions, contributing additional material for future star formation.

NGC 6951 has witnessed several explosive events in the form of supernovae. Astronomers have recorded up to six supernovae in the galaxy over the past 25 years. These stellar explosions provide valuable insight into the progenitor stars, including their age, luminosity, and position.

The image of NGC 6951 was created using data collected by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys in both visible and infrared light.

