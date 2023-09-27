Shahar hayoti

Noodatiy qizil Aurora osmonni yoritadi

Mamfo Breshiya

Sentyabr 27, 2023
Noodatiy qizil Aurora osmonni yoritadi

On September 24, a rare red aurora illuminated the night sky across the northern hemisphere, reaching areas as far south as France and Kansas. This stunning display of lights was caused by a strong geomagnetic storm triggered by a solar flare from the Sun. Auroras, both green and red, are natural phenomena that occur when charged particles from the Sun interact with molecules in Earth’s atmosphere, emitting light.

The most common auroras are green curtains caused by the emission of light by oxygen atoms in the upper atmosphere. When high-speed electrons collide with nitrogen atoms and ions, they can cause the emission of blues and pinks, which mix to form a soft purple fringe. Deep red streaks of light, on the other hand, are caused by oxygen atoms at extremely high altitudes. These red auroras are typically seen during energetic solar storms.

Experts had predicted a solar storm on September 24, but the impact was stronger than expected. The red aurora first appeared above Europe, dazzling observers in Scotland, Iceland, and the Netherlands. Later, it made its way to North America, with people in Kansas and Nebraska witnessing the eerie glow. The intensity of the aurora determines the clarity of its colors, with stronger displays breaking into bands and arcing across the night sky.

This year has been particularly exciting for aurora chasers. There have been multiple incredible displays of the northern lights, including the rare red aurora. The increased solar activity, part of the 11-year solar cycle, has contributed to these captivating phenomena. Scientists continue to monitor the Sun for potential eruptions and their impact on Earth’s magnetic field.

Witnessing a red aurora is a breathtaking experience, reminding us of the wonders of our planet and the universe beyond. So, if you’re an aurora chaser, stay tuned for more incredible light shows to come.

By Mamfo Breshiya

