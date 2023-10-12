Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

fan

Yangi lazer diapazoni texnikasi xaotik chastotali taroqlardan foydalanadi

ByMamfo Breshiya

Oct 12, 2023
Yangi lazer diapazoni texnikasi xaotik chastotali taroqlardan foydalanadi

Researchers from EPFL have developed a groundbreaking method for laser ranging using chaotic frequency combs in optical microresonators. This innovative approach offers significant advantages over conventional methods and opens up new possibilities for applications in various fields.

The concept behind this technique is based on the principle of random modulation continuous-wave (RMCW), where random amplitude and phase modulation of a carrier are used to interrogate a target using amplitude and frequency cross-correlation at the detector. Unlike conventional systems, which rely on external modulation, the EPFL approach utilizes the inherent random amplitude and phase modulation of the chaotic comb lines in an optical microresonator. This system can support hundreds of multicolor-independent optical carriers, enabling massively parallel laser ranging and velocimetry.

The researchers emphasize the commercial implications and expert insights of this new technology. RMCW technology is becoming more attractive, and several LiDAR companies employ this approach in their commercial products. The immunity to mutual interference with other LiDARs and ambient light sources makes RMCW significant for the future of unmanned vehicles. Furthermore, the EPFL approach does not require stringent conditions on frequency noise, tuning agility, and linearity of the lasers, and does not necessitate waveform initiation routines.

The team’s breakthrough not only advances our understanding of chaotic dynamics in optical systems but also provides practical solutions for high-precision laser ranging in various domains. This research has broad implications for optical ranging, spread spectrum communication, optical cryptography, and random number generation.

Source: Nature Photonics, DOI: 10.1038/s41566-023-01246-5

By Mamfo Breshiya

bog'liq Post

fan

Ajoyib samoviy hodisa: Osmonlarni hursand qilish uchun halqa shaklidagi quyosh tutilishi

Oct 14, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
fan

Britaniya Kolumbiyasining janubi-g'arbiy qismida yashovchilar quyosh tutilishi uchun ideal tomoshaga ega

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Endryu
fan

Miloddan avvalgi janubi-g'arbiy hududlarda yashovchilar quyosh tutilishi uchun asosiy ko'rish joyiga ega

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

fan

Ajoyib samoviy hodisa: Osmonlarni hursand qilish uchun halqa shaklidagi quyosh tutilishi

Oct 14, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
fan

Britaniya Kolumbiyasining janubi-g'arbiy qismida yashovchilar quyosh tutilishi uchun ideal tomoshaga ega

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

Miloddan avvalgi janubi-g'arbiy hududlarda yashovchilar quyosh tutilishi uchun asosiy ko'rish joyiga ega

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
fan

NASAning Psyche kosmik kemasi metall bilan qoplangan asteroidga missiyaga chiqdi

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments